WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
WVNews
Free machining and machine tool training available
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age...
WVNews
DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
WVNews
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin phase out
CHARLESTON — The state’s program to help renters struggling to pay housing costs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic is entering a new phase. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program — administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund — has distributed more than $139 million and satisfied over 45,000 claims.
WVNews
Attorney general joins national anti-robocall task force
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Participants in this...
