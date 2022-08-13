ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Alcorn State scrimmage provides possible QB answer

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuDpW_0hGJQdB800

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics

LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State Football rehearsed just under 80 organized plays amidst rising temperatures in the late stages of the morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 13, as the Braves held their first scrimmage of fall camp outdoors at the Braves Practice Fields on the Alcorn State campus in Lorman, Mississippi.

With Head Coach Fred McNair patrolling the sidelines in what is set to be his sixth season at the helm of the Purple and Gold, the veteran coach watched his squad run through 79 plays in what was originally scheduled to be a 75-play scrimmage in the squad’s first live-action competition in full pads of #BravesCamp. For the Braves, it was the team’s ninth official practice of the fall.

“It was a big scrimmage for us to see where we’re at in terms of position-wise and what the team has been taught the last week,” said McNair afterwards. “I think they came out with great intensity. I saw some good stuff. There will be lots of stuff for each unit to watch on video for the next few days and see how we can progress from there as a team.”

With the scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m., temperatures continued to rise throughout the morning, as high-80s with 95 percent humidity readings circulated around the Braves Practice Fields under the sun at 11 a.m. Alcorn State worked mainly between the 20-yard lines, running several red zone plays when applicable. The special teams units also got work with punt coverage and field goal situations.

Junior quarterback Aaron Allen (Missouri City, Texas), a spring transfer from Louisiana Tech, saw most of the action with the first team offense to start the day. Unofficially, Allen completed 12-of-21 passing for just over 125 yards in the scrimmage. Meanwhile, sophomore Kole Williams (Montgomery, Ala.) ran the last three series of the scrimmage with both the first- and second-team offense, unofficially rushing for just a shade under 50 yards.

In all, six different Braves receivers caught passes during the scrimmage from the trio of quarterbacks to see action under center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnvvw_0hGJQdB800
Niko Duffey carried for 78 yards in Saturday’s scrimmage. (Photo: Steven J. Gaither)

Junior running back Niko Duffey (Tampa, Fla.) carried the ball nine times for 78 yards, unofficially.

“Today, it was a good day in all phases – offense, defense and special teams,” Duffey said afterwards to the media. “We really got after it, especially the defense, in giving us some good looks on the offensive side of the ball. Of course, we have some things to work on. But overall, as a first scrimmage, I thought it was a successful day.”

The defense was headlined by redshirt senior Keyron Kinsler Jr. (Micanopy, Fla.), who worked on just eight plays, but was instrumental being vocal as a senior leader for a group that is considered to be one of the strongest units on this year’s team – the defensive backs.

“The scrimmage was a good outlook on how far we’ve come through the first week or so of camp, and where we are in terms of putting all the pieces together,” said Kinsler to AlcornSports.com. “We’ve been able to fly to the ball in camp, but it’s really all about doing the little things right. It’s about making sure everyone executes, and that’s what we’ve been trying to harp upon as a defensive unit.”

Unofficially, the defense registered four quarterback sacks of the three players to register time under center in the scrimmage.

“Going into next week with more practices, I’m looking forward to the guys getting even better,” McNair closed in saying. “I want to see more consistency; not as many missed assignments; not making the same mistakes mentally. We have to continue growing as a team. I keep saying it ‘together we rise’, and I can’t stress it enough that we’re in this together as a team. We have to keep this thing plugged in and play together.”

Alcorn State will continue its fall camp schedule next week. A date and time for the team’s second scrimmage will be announced later next week as well.

The post Alcorn State scrimmage provides possible QB answer appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News

Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
CBS DFW

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Mcnair
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Qb#Alcorn State Football#Braves
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary College Basketball Coach Dead On Monday

The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy