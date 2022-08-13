ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released.

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families of victims following a horrible fire.

Three children and seven adults tragically lost their lives in that fire last week.

The community of Berwick rallied together at a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the 10 people who lost their lives in a house fire last week in Nescopeck.

“My thought was, ‘what can we do to help?’ so let’s bring the community together and have a big event,” said Lauren Hess.

Lauren Hess owns the Intoxicology Department Bar and said she quickly planned the benefit that honors the families who lost their loved ones in the fire.

“It’s absolutely incredible. Just you know the way Berwick is and the way they come together, we can never replace these people that were lost, but we can do our best to do our part and support them,” said Hess.

Dozens of people showed up to the event that featured vendors, a basket raffle, and a dunk tank.

“It’s just everybody pulling together and try to make it as positive of a thing as possible despite you know the hardships that come with it all,” said Jamie Heiser, the owner of Instaglam.

Families of the victims and friends who knew them, like Brian Buck, said they’re thankful for their tight-knit community making a difference.

“If ever in need, this is a township that will help and as well, hopefully in return, they would do the same,” Buck told Eyewitness News.

All the money raised from the benefit will go toward those impacted by the fire.

“It just shows what our small community can really do and pull together no matter what, especially in the worst in circumstances,” said Hess.

The family’s gofundme page is also available for anyone looking to donate.

