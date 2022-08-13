ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support

The North Decatur cityhood movement in DeKalb County has gone “dormant” due to the lack of support from legislators, according to a press release from the initiative’s board. “After conducting several meetings, reworking maps, and discussing possible political solutions to our local issues, it is now apparent that we do not have the legislative consensus […] The post North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
capitalbnews.org

Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.

Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract

Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

