Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support
The North Decatur cityhood movement in DeKalb County has gone “dormant” due to the lack of support from legislators, according to a press release from the initiative’s board. “After conducting several meetings, reworking maps, and discussing possible political solutions to our local issues, it is now apparent that we do not have the legislative consensus […] The post North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettcitizen.com
New Housing and Community Development Division created in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will soon have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as the division’s...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
CBS 46
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday. If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
capitalbnews.org
Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.
Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
Metro Atlanta school district reschedules Friday night football games because of safety concerns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
Former teacher claims she was fired for giving students grades they didn’t deserve
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change...
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
Comments / 0