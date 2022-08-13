ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs release four players including Lonnie Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a few roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline with the release of four players. The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten ahead of the National Football League’s deadline to cut five players with the release of four guys hoping to make the final 53-man roster. Included in the lot was veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who arrived from the Houston Texans via a trade following the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Blake Bell injury update: Chiefs tight end has ‘unusual’ hip flexor

Head coach Andy Reid says that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell suffered an “unusual” hip injury on Saturday against Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears relatively unscathed for the most part—considering that they avoided any injuries to starting players despite giving them their first playing time against very real (and motivated) competition. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re not concerned about the injuries that did take place, including an unfortunate injury for tight end Blake Bell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy