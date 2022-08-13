Head coach Andy Reid says that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell suffered an “unusual” hip injury on Saturday against Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears relatively unscathed for the most part—considering that they avoided any injuries to starting players despite giving them their first playing time against very real (and motivated) competition. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re not concerned about the injuries that did take place, including an unfortunate injury for tight end Blake Bell.

