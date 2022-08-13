ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgnradio.com

Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!

Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Old timey baseball fans, read this!

Hi, Leslie Harris back on my regular shift. If you’re a fan of baseball, especially old-fashioned baseball, plan to be at Cantigny Park in Wheaton this Saturday. The DuPage Plowboys are going to be taking on the Blue Island Brewmasters at noon. You can see how baseball was played...
WHEATON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield Zoo’s gorilla, JoJo, heads to Field Museum

JoJo, the silverback gorilla at Brookfield Zoo who died July 31 during surgery to treat an acute illness, is destined to become part of the collection at the Field Museum. The news, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times last week, was confirmed by officials at the Chicago Zoological Society and the Field Museum. It doesn’t appear that JoJo’s remains will be placed on display.
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

A Covid Success story- Rainbow Cone expands!

Started by “Grandpa Joe” Sapp the Rainbow Cone was developed using five flavors of ice cream. The flavors are chocolate, strawberry, orange sherbet, pistachio and Palmer House ( named after the famous landmark hotel downtown). Blended together in slices over scoops they blend to perfection and have a flavor and taste that should satisfy everyone. I have never heard a complaint over this Chicago treat. It can be enjoyed in a regular cone, a waffle cone, a dish or even made into a cake ( for that special occasion.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)

Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled

Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
GENEVA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Another Successful Cruise Night on Saturday

Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth spoke with WCSJ about last Saturday’s Cruise Night in downtown Morris. He said there was a little less turnout than expected, but, overall a very successful evening. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth also talked about show winners and a...
MORRIS, IL
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location

Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.​
GENEVA, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL

