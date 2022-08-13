Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
State Fair Ag Day: Honoring farmers, inspiring future agriculture leaders
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There are over 72,200 farms in Illinois and 97% of them are run by families. State leaders celebrated those families and future farmers of America during Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair. From Quincy to Effingham and Peoria to Chicago, agriculture connects everyone in Illinois. 187...
wcbu.org
Peoria family shares their story for National Minority Donor Awareness month
August is National Minority Donor Awareness month, an effort to highlight the need for more diversity among organ donors. According to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, three out of every 10 people waiting for an organ donation in the U.S. are members of a minority group, while only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.
hoiabc.com
College move-in weekend ahead for Bradley, ISU
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time again for thousands of students across the nation, and here in Central Illinois, students will move into Bradley and Illinois State this weekend. For the first time since the pandemic began, this semester will be the first where things are fully...
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
hoiabc.com
‘Ignite Peoria’ shines light on local creative power
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend, local creativity was on full display at the Peoria Civic Center. ‘Ignite Peoria’ is an annual event bringing together makers, musicians, artists, and more from the area under one roof to show off their creative talents. The free festival provides over 100 interactive booths and workshops for visitors to take part in and learn more.
hoiabc.com
New Peoria gourmet popcorn shop opens
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - She-Pop popcorn shop officially opened its doors on Saturdays. Owner, Shelia Marshall, said she’d been making creative popcorn flavors for over a decade. She was proud to finally be able to share it with the community and show others that entrepreneurship is possible.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
hoiabc.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
1057thexrocks.com
Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Celebrates Inclusion in Central Illinois
October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
hoiabc.com
Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Pontiac Indians
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Pontiac football team is loaded with experience this season. The Indians have 24 seniors in the program this year and despite winning just one game a season ago, that veteran leadership and varsity experience has them very confident heading into the 2022 season. Copyright...
wcbu.org
Peoria's Landmark Recreation Center up for auction
A major piece of Peoria property is going up for auction. According to a news release, the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company has listed the Landmark Recreation Center at 3225 N. Dries Lane on the website Crexi. Potential buyers can register to bid through the online listing until the auction on Sep. 12. The bidding starts at $1.25 million.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
hoiabc.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project
ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
