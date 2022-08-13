ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Shoplifters threaten store worker with gun

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service from July 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 24 A driver crashed into a photo enforcement pole on Southwest Hall Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. Responding officers arrested the driver for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. An hour and a half after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit. Four cars...
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
Channel 6000

New, ‘more dangerous’ form of fentanyl found in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new form of fentanyl that is reportedly more potent than the typical pressed pill was recently found in Portland, causing officials to sound the alarm. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Investigations Unit found four grams of what is often referred to...
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR

