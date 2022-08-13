ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SeaPort Manatee setting new records

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says. Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
North Port, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
City
North Port, FL
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

New lanes on I-75 near US 301 expected to be finished by 2025

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new lanes on I-75 will be northbound and southbound lanes on either side of the interstate. According to FDOT, crews are working to widen the current northbound and southbound lanes on the Manatee River bridge. Until the widening process is completed, drivers will not be able to use the new lanes. That process could take a couple of years, according to Adam Rose FDOT’S communication specialist.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water

Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $3 million

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Suncoast - How Fig Newtons developed Anna Maria Island

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Newtons, originally Fig Newtons, were invented in 1891. That invention was a defining moment for one of our most popular beach destinations. This tasty treat gave us the million-dollar beach views we have today on Anna Maria Island. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More apartments planned for Cape Coral

West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
amisun.com

Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced

BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
iheart.com

ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...

