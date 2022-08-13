Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
Mysuncoast.com
SeaPort Manatee setting new records
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says. Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
New lanes on I-75 near US 301 expected to be finished by 2025
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new lanes on I-75 will be northbound and southbound lanes on either side of the interstate. According to FDOT, crews are working to widen the current northbound and southbound lanes on the Manatee River bridge. Until the widening process is completed, drivers will not be able to use the new lanes. That process could take a couple of years, according to Adam Rose FDOT’S communication specialist.
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water
Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Suncoast - How Fig Newtons developed Anna Maria Island
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Newtons, originally Fig Newtons, were invented in 1891. That invention was a defining moment for one of our most popular beach destinations. This tasty treat gave us the million-dollar beach views we have today on Anna Maria Island. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
How safe do you feel driving I-75?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP
Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
amisun.com
Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced
BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
Comments / 0