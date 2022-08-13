Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
ABC6.com
Police search for 2 people accused of crashing stolen car into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they are searching for two people who are accused of crashing a stolen car into a restaurant Tuesday. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. Police said the gray Toyota Camry was reported stolen out of Providence. The...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
WCVB
Teen girl to face charges in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school is set to be arraigned Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat to job in Norton
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said that they arrested a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat to his job. Police said that they got a call Tuesday, saying that 59-year-old William Brown had made a bomb threat to his place of work Monday. Brown’s supervisor told...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
ABC6.com
3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery
A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
ABC6.com
Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
Wbaltv.com
77-year-old man falls to death as drawbridge opens, family now seeking answers
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told sister station WISN that the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. Richard Dujardin, from Providence, Rhode Island, died...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
ABC6.com
East Providence man charged with DUI after slamming into apartment
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Providence man was charged with a DUI Sunday night after slamming into an apartment. Police said that 50-year-old Antonio Lopes drove into the residence on Evergreen Drive. He was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test as well as a...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
