ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Providence, RI
North Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat to job in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said that they arrested a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat to his job. Police said that they got a call Tuesday, saying that 59-year-old William Brown had made a bomb threat to his place of work Monday. Brown’s supervisor told...
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery

A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mcdonald
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
COLUMBIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy