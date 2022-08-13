Read full article on original website
Astonishing Washington State WSU Crop Mural Can Be Seen From Space
Gigantic WSU Crop Mural Can't Be Missed Outside Pullman Washington. You can't miss the massive crop mural as you drive through Pullman Washington. BECU Welcomes WSU Students Back to Campus with Crop Mural. BECU is the main sponsor of the creation of the yearly crop mural that welcomes back current...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Clarkston Woman Seeking Votes to be Crowned 'Ms. Stars & Stripes'
CLARKSTON - A search is underway for the woman who best represents a “country” way of life, and will be crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in 2022. The winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in STAR Magazine, take home $25,000, and gain access to some of the "hottest country events of the year."
Pullman PD Searching For Fugitive Who Refused To Stop For An Officer
Pullman Police are looking for a fugitive who failed to pull over for an officer Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over 32 year old Guillermo Gerena of Pullman on South Grand Avenue around 8:00. Gerena failed to stop and officers were forced to let him go due to the restrictions on police pursuits approved by the Washington Legislature last year.
Fatal Friday Night Crash in Lapwai Leaves 1 Dead and 2 injured
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 10:56 p.m., on US95 at milepost 301, just north of Lapwai, Idaho. A Buick Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old male from Twisp, Washington, was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing
A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 3: Sharpe’s family speaks for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. – Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe’s family on Tuesday spoke for the first time since the 2017 deadly shooting. Tuesday was the third day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Catch up on what’s happened so far. On the first day of the hearings, the defense...
Driver Escapes Injury After car Erupts Into Flames West of Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A driver escaped injury when his car caught on fire Sunday just west of Clarkston in Whitman County. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters responded to the Subaru on fire about 3 miles west of the Port of Wilma on Wawawai Road at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Miller Road Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Miller Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Ewan. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 12, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Steve Gibson, Whitman County Fire District 2.
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze That Destroyed Colfax Home
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.
Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area. Once...
