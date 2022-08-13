ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Searching For Fugitive Who Refused To Stop For An Officer

Pullman Police are looking for a fugitive who failed to pull over for an officer Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over 32 year old Guillermo Gerena of Pullman on South Grand Avenue around 8:00. Gerena failed to stop and officers were forced to let him go due to the restrictions on police pursuits approved by the Washington Legislature last year.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
Football
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing

A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lee
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Miller Road Fire

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Miller Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Ewan. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 12, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Steve Gibson, Whitman County Fire District 2.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta

JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Fearless#Swimming#Nuggets#American Football#College Football#College Sports
pullmanradio.com

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze That Destroyed Colfax Home

Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.
COLFAX, WA
KREM2

Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area. Once...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy