Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews
Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin shares fears over playing Woo Young-woo
Netflix's new South Korean show Extraordinary Attorney Woo is soaring with audiences so far, with lead star Park Eun-bin receiving praise for her portrayal of an autistic lawyer. The show follows lawyer Woo Young-woo, who has graduated top of her class from law school and possesses an IQ of 164...
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
New look at Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's rom-com as release date is announced
The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco appears in new images for her romantic comedy Meet Cute, also starring Pete Davidson. Directed by Alex Lehmann from Noga Pnueli's script, the movie is described as a "wildly inventive deconstruction" of the genre, with the central idea that you can travel through time to heal a prospective partner's trauma or problems to create a perfect match.
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
Darius Campbell has died
Just had an alert on my phone from Sky News saying that the former Pop Idol contestant has been found dead at the age of 41. RIP. Shocked to hear this, one of the few characters I remember from pop idol. Posts: 44,161. Forum Member. ✭. 16/08/22 - 16:03 #3. R.I.P...
'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman is engaged to be married. The 30-year-old actress announced her engagement to her girlfriend in an interview on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. Dorfman did not share her partner's identity but confirmed her fiancée is a cis woman,...
Superman & Lois confirms exit of star Jordan Elsass ahead of season 3 – with role to be recast
Superman & Lois has confirmed that star Jordan Elsass will be departing the show as Jonathan Kent ahead of season 3. The actor has played the role since the CW show's inception in 2021, though studio Warner Bros has confirmed that the character will be recast for the next season.
Westworld season 5 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Westworld season four spoilers follow. Season four of HBO's sci-fi bonanza has come to a close, and as expected, there were jaw-dropping moments in abundance. There was death, betrayal, robot heaven, more death and a 'new' Westworld park, so all that remains on our radar now are the hopes of another season.
Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor confirms Luke Skywalker originally had a much bigger role
Star Wars' Ewan McGregor has confirmed that Luke Skywalker originally had a bigger part in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The recent Disney+ TV series featured Jedi master Kenobi jetting off around space to rescue Princess Leia, running into his old friend Anakin Skywalker – now turned into Darth Vader – along the way.
Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special will fill in timeline gaps
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to be a standalone story, but as many fans have suspected, there will be a nod or two to the upcoming third movie. As Marvel fans continue to wait (im)patiently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed where the upcoming Holiday Special will fit into the overall Guardians timeline.
BBC's Red Rose described as Black Mirror meets Derry Girls in first reviews
BBC Three's teen-horror series Red Rose has been warmly received by critics after premiering earlier this week. Set in Bolton, the action centres on a group of school pals as their phones are gradually taken over by a rogue app threatening them with sinister consequences should they not meet its demands. The cast includes The Last Kingdom's Amelia Clarkson, Metal Lords' Isis Hainsworth and Doctor Who's Samuel Anderson.
Game of Thrones author has big update on finishing The Winds of Winter book
It looks like Game of Thrones fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on George R R Martin's The Winds of Winter. On his website, the author has explained he is (still) working on the sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire, the series that inspired the HBO show. However, he appears to be getting closer to the finish line with this one.
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
John Carpenter says Halloween Ends probably won't be the end of the series
John Carpenter has predicted that Halloween Ends might not be the last fans will see of Michael Myers. The legendary horror director, who directed the original 1978's Halloween, serves as executive producer and composer on the thirteenth Halloween movie. "If the movie makes money, I don't believe it's the end,"...
