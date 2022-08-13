ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars

By Natasha Lynn
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th annual 'Starlight Spectacular' event held by the Trails and Open Space Coalition at Garden of the Gods kicks off Saturday evening.

The park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. and open at night solely for the event.

The event is open to cyclists, including e-nikes, runners and walkers. It will include both a bike loop and 5K pedestrian loop.

"The starlight spectacular is the oldest and largest event of its kind in this region," said Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies.

Participants wear glow in the dark gear, light up their bikes and ride or run into the night in the Garden of the Gods.

All runners and walkers must have a flashlight or headlamp. All cyclists must have either a bike light or headlamp. Everyone is encouraged to get creative with neon decorations! Some examples include glow sticks, glow in the dark apparel and body paint. There will be a contest to select the people with the best glow.

"The unique thing is you are in the Garden of the Gods at night. Most of the people in our community have been to the garden during the day. But at night it is magical, it's spectacular."

Two main things make this year's event unique from its past. First, it's being held solely within Garden of the Gods. Second, it's open to walkers and runners this year.

"So what we're gonna do is start the walkers and runners at 8:30, then when they're back we'll send the bicycles out."

Along the way there will be two rest stops with snacks and other entertainment. Local musicians will be playing acoustic sets on the rocks. A bagpiper will be riding around on his tandem e-bike.

There will also be free pancakes at the event from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

"When you have one of the most iconic, beautiful, popular parks in the world why would you want to hold this anywhere else?"

For walk-up tickets, event organizers ask you to arrive by 7:30 for running or walking. If you're biking, they ask you to arrive by 9:15 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit eventbrite .
The event closes at 10 p.m. for walkers and runners. It closes at 12:30 a.m. for bikers.

To view the full schedule of events, click here .

The post Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars appeared first on KRDO .

