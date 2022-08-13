Read full article on original website
low profile
3d ago
Come on boys, be nice. You have an entire Big Blue Nation out there that wants bothe teams to win every single game. GO BIG BLUE!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
If John Calipari wants to declare Kentucky 'a basketball school,' it's time for him to back it up
John Calipari isn’t wrong that the University of Kentucky is a basketball school. That’s what he told the Athletic last week and any suggestion, let alone any huffing and puffing, to the contrary is ridiculous. That’s not a shot at Mark Stoops’ football program, which this week is...
athleticbusiness.com
Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud
In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
Kentucky football: How Mark Stoops mopped the floor with John Calipari
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops won the feud over Kentucky basketball coach Jon Calipari. As things have somehow simmered down a bit, there is no doubt about who won the bluegrass blood feud between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari. Sure, athletic director Mitch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
wdrb.com
Over 6,000 UK freshmen moving into dorms this week, classes begin on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's move-in week for Big Blue Nation. More than 6,000 new Wildcats are moving into dorms at the University of Kentucky this week, according to a report by LEX18. It's the largest class in school history. The team effort is set up by UK housing. When...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
Calipari: Cats have the makings of being 'special team'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
wdrb.com
Kentucky ranked No. 20 in AP poll, its first preseason appearance since 1978
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 1978 and only the fifth time in program history, the University of Kentucky will start the college football season ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. The Wildcats landed at No. 20 in the poll released at noon Monday. Last...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
gobigbluecountry.com
Watch: Must see angle of Daimion Collins’ dunk
Kentucky forward Daimion Collins was a highlight reel during Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour. Collins put on a dunking clinic in Kentucky’s four wins, but his most impressive slam might have been his final one of the trip. “He’s like Inspector Gadget with his go-go arms there,” Orlando...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
Kentucky BBQ restaurant puts on benefit concert for flood victims
Clean-up in eastern Kentucky continues following the flooding in late July wreaked havoc on the region.
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
wdrb.com
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
Comments / 7