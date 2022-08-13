ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

low profile
3d ago

Come on boys, be nice. You have an entire Big Blue Nation out there that wants bothe teams to win every single game. GO BIG BLUE!!

athleticbusiness.com

Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud

In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Cats have the makings of being 'special team'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Must see angle of Daimion Collins’ dunk

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins was a highlight reel during Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour. Collins put on a dunking clinic in Kentucky’s four wins, but his most impressive slam might have been his final one of the trip. “He’s like Inspector Gadget with his go-go arms there,” Orlando...
LEXINGTON, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
KENTUCKY STATE

