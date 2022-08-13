Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of storms and downpours Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The radar and sky lit up for many on Tuesday afternoon, with strong storms dropping torrential rain and small hail. Some locations reported half-inch size hailstones covering the ground, along with rainfall on the order of 1 to 2″ in some isolated locations. With...
13 WHAM
Much-needed rain could fall, but not for everyone
Monday August 15, 2022 — It has been very dry across Western New York and the Finger Lakes since the beginning of June. Rainfall is about 4.5 inches below normal for the summer, at just over four inches fallen. Monday afternoon, though, some areas could see a little bit of help. Now, any rainfall Monday or through the course of the week will by no means eliminate the deficit that's present, but each drop helps.
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
wwnytv.com
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents
The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
urbancny.com
Department of State Announces Completion of The State Street Plaza as part of The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Restoration of the State Street Plaza Serves as a Centerpiece for Auburn’s DRI Program. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds Key Catalytic Projects to Revitalize the City of Auburn. The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the restoration project at State Street Plaza in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Says New York Residents Should Conserve Water
There's about five weeks remaining in summer, which means this time of the year can be a mixed bag of both sunshine and precipitation. This summer has been extremely hot around New York State, although as have had some relief in recent days and weeks from the extreme humidity of July.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
cnycentral.com
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
13 WHAM
Body of man pulled out of Black Creek near Genesee River
Chili, N.Y. — A man was found facedown, deceased, in Black Creek Park in Chili Monday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the body was spotted near the outlet to the Genesee River. Deputies believe the man was in the area for recreation, though they continue to investigate.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
Comments / 0