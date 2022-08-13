ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Another round of storms and downpours Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The radar and sky lit up for many on Tuesday afternoon, with strong storms dropping torrential rain and small hail. Some locations reported half-inch size hailstones covering the ground, along with rainfall on the order of 1 to 2″ in some isolated locations. With...
13 WHAM

Much-needed rain could fall, but not for everyone

Monday August 15, 2022 — It has been very dry across Western New York and the Finger Lakes since the beginning of June. Rainfall is about 4.5 inches below normal for the summer, at just over four inches fallen. Monday afternoon, though, some areas could see a little bit of help. Now, any rainfall Monday or through the course of the week will by no means eliminate the deficit that's present, but each drop helps.
newyorkupstate.com

Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
wwnytv.com

Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
96.1 The Breeze

A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents

The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Big Frog 104

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
Q 105.7

Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
newyorkupstate.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
96.1 The Eagle

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
13 WHAM

Body of man pulled out of Black Creek near Genesee River

Chili, N.Y. — A man was found facedown, deceased, in Black Creek Park in Chili Monday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the body was spotted near the outlet to the Genesee River. Deputies believe the man was in the area for recreation, though they continue to investigate.
Big Frog 104

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
