Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was a pleasant start for August this morning with most areas in the 60s. High pressure-system over the southeast will continue to control the weather today. It will be a dry day with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the weekend with most areas in the lower-90s and upper-80s at the beach.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO