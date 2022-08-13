Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WJCL
Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain
Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
wtoc.com
Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 08-14-2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the sunshine and less humid afternoon. Only a few cities have reached 90° including Beaufort, Baxley, Jesup, and Alma. We’ll have a bright sunset at 8:10pm with temps near 80°. Daybreak Monday we’ll have another “cool” morning for August;...
WJCL
Warmer weather in the forecast and tracking next chance for rain
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was a pleasant start for August this morning with most areas in the 60s. High pressure-system over the southeast will continue to control the weather today. It will be a dry day with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the weekend with most areas in the lower-90s and upper-80s at the beach.
wtoc.com
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break. This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
wtoc.com
2nd annual Midday in the Beer Garden festival returning to Moon River Brewing Company
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chance to sip and sample locally made craft beers is coming up this weekend at Moon river Brewing Company on Bay Street. The “Midday in the Beer Garden” festival returns to Savannah on Saturday. You can find out more on their website.
savannah.com
A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah
Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
Georgia Southern will test EAGLE ALERT system Wednesday at 2:20pm
Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the EAGLE ALERT system on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 2:20pm. The EAGLE ALERT system is an emergency communication system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe during emergency situations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Local chefs collaborate for kitchen take over
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The flavors of Trinidad will be in Savannah this weekend during an exciting event at Victory North. Chef Bernard Bennett shows one of the dishes he’ll be making at the kitchen-takeover event Thursday through Sunday.
wtoc.com
Call for Help: Local blood center experiencing all-time low donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials at The Blood Connection in Savannah say they are experiencing a serious shortage of blood donations for all blood types in our area, and they need your help. SIGN UP HERE TO DONATE: https://bit.ly/3PnBUfr. A Blood Connection spokesperson tells WTOC last year was their worst...
wtoc.com
New stop light begins Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route starting Wednesday. That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning...
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blufftonsun.com
Continued Bluffton Pool closure causes inconvenience
Swimmers in the Bluffton area have had a difficult time over the past few years. In 2020, COVID closed all Beaufort County buildings for two months-long periods. In 2021, there was another months-long closure in order to repair the walls and re-surface the bottom of the Bluffton Pool. Then, in...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening. Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke. Tug boats have also been assisting with...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
Missing man out of Savannah to be considered armed and dangerous
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. A missing person’s report was filed with the Savannah Police Department on August 12th. According to the missing person’s report, Raven Emerson-Walthour said that her boyfriend, Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
wtoc.com
The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
wtoc.com
Ambulance response wait times increasing in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ambulance response times are high in Chatham County. It’s an issue that presented itself during the pandemic and has gotten worse. Officials at Chatham Emergency Services say July was the second worst month for response times in the past year. Doctors say this year they’ve...
Comments / 0