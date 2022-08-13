Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals claim first win as Sean Abbott puts Welsh Fire to the sword
Manchester Originals recorded their first victory in The Hundred this year as they beat the winless Welsh Fire by 47 runs at Emirates Old Trafford. Sean Abbott gave the crowd the perfect parting gift in his last home match before he leaves for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe, taking three catches and four wickets for just eight runs.
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Manchester Originals host Welsh Fire in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
Mansfield 5-2 AFC Wimbledon: Stags fight-back from two-nil down in seven-goal thriller
Mansfield fought back after going 2-0 down to see off 10-men AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in a League Two thriller on Tuesday night. An all-action first half saw Josh Davison establish a 2-0 lead for Wimbledon inside 16 minutes before Stags fought back and Chris Gunter was sent off for retaliation.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
South Africa: Kagiso Rabada to Dean Elgar - what's been behind tourists' Test resurgence?
England return to Test action on Wednesday, with Ben Stokes' side eager to replicate the exhilarating, attacking brand of cricket that brought them four-straight wins to start the summer. But what can we expect of their opponents?. South Africa are a much-changed side from the one that last toured England...
SkySports
James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'
James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bbold seeks top Worcester prize against Irish rainder Peregrine Run
Quality summer jumping returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at Worcester, while the top Flat trainers are represented at Wolverhampton. 5.32 Worcester - Grand Sancy returns in search of £13k pot. With over £13,000 on offer to the winner of the class two feature, the Herefordshire And Worcestershire...
SkySports
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
Comments / 0