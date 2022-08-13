ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE STREAM: Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
LIVE STREAM: Manchester Originals host Welsh Fire in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'

James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
