James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO