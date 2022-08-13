Read full article on original website
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area. William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release. The Henry...
wrmj.com
Court Date Set In Mercer County Animal Cruelty Case
A first appearance has been set for a Sherrard woman charged in an animal cruelty case. The investigation involved the recovery of 198 dogs. 59-year-old Karen Plambeck will be in Mercer County Circuit Court Sept. 6. She was arrested Monday and posted ten-percent of her $25,000 bond. Plambeck faces three Class 4 felony counts.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
KWQC
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
KBUR
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he held a man against his will at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him, while he demanded the return of a stolen gun. Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
KWQC
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine and struck two squad cars during a chase in Davenport. Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of controlled substance violation, second-degree criminal...
KWQC
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation. According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May...
Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office works through thousands of backlogged cases
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said her office has successfully convicted nearly 400 felons since the start of 2022. "Through the end of July, our we had approximately 400 felony convictions that had been obtained either by plea or by trial," Villarreal said. "About 50 of those have been firearm cases. Then, we've had about 12 criminal jury trials in or bench trials. So we have been really moving along."
khqa.com
Suspect knew Burlington shooting victim, police say
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KHQA) — Burlington Police continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the 800 block of South 9th Street. We're told Burlington Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg at the scene. He was taken to...
KWQC
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife Jessica Bostrom at their home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021, according to a media release. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, faced charges of first degree murder and domestic abuse assault....
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
Suspect dead in FL after Muscatine homicide
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide. On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway […]
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
ourquadcities.com
