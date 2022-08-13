ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said her office has successfully convicted nearly 400 felons since the start of 2022. "Through the end of July, our we had approximately 400 felony convictions that had been obtained either by plea or by trial," Villarreal said. "About 50 of those have been firearm cases. Then, we've had about 12 criminal jury trials in or bench trials. So we have been really moving along."

