Two men arrested in West Memphis murder
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records. City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June […]
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
Man charged in chop shop bust after victim spots his stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home. Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more. A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen […]
3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
WREG
Suspect accidentally shot by 2nd suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting; charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.
MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Kait 8
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
Kait 8
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
actionnews5.com
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday. Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was […]
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
Kait 8
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
FOUND SAFE: 95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 08/13/2022 11:35 a.m.:. Katherine Rinehart has been found safe in Ohio, TBI said. A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at...
