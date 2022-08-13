Read full article on original website
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody. The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.
65-Year-Old Maria Magdalena Montenegro Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Loop 20 over the weekend. The officials stated that a woman was killed by a fleeing [..]
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 causing closures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident reported on the southbound lane of I-35 caused delays for drivers driving into Laredo. According to the Encinal Police Department, an accident was reported on mile marker 38 shortly after 1 p.m. According to police it involved two commercial vehicles, however one of the...
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Highway 359
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A school bus with students on board is involved in a multiple vehicle accident on Loop 20. The Laredo Police Department responded to an accident on Loop 20 near the city of Laredo Annex Wednesday morning. Witnesses claim a silver car was one of the vehicles...
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
Woman charged with hindering apprehension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman is arrested in connection to the eighth and ninth homicide of the year. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon. It’s unclear what Covarubias’ connection was to the case, but police say she was arrested this past Sunday at...
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It wasn’t only the city of Laredo hit hard by the rainfall, the rain hit hard for people living in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo as well. Webb County officials worked around the clock to help get families to safety. A video shared by Webb County commissioner Jesse Gonzalez on social media shows water reaching close to the window of a vehicle. Gonzalez said he along with Rio Bravo Mayor Gilbert Aguilar and Sheriff Martin Cuellar helped those in need. County utility crews were out with backhoes pushing the flooding waters towards the river banks all to be out of harm’s way.
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds...
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
El Metro getting 14 new compressed natural gas buses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Metro is replacing its aging fleet. They announced on Tuesday, August 16 that they’re getting $7.4 million that will go towards the purchase of 14 brand new buses. Congressman Henry Cuellar explained why these new compressed natural gas-powered vehicles are so special. “No gasoline,...
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
