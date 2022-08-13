ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

LETTER: Beautiful site falls into neglect

I am fortunate to have the beautiful pond in my neighborhood. Close to DMH. I have enjoyed walks around the pond for years. The last few years i can tell there has been a change as to how its cared for. It used to be so manicured and well-maintained. Now the flower beds are overtaken with weeds and small trees. Its such a shame. It makes me sad to see the neglect of all the beauty it offers. Such a special place in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Roland Cornell Cook

Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Herald & Review

Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'

DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Reid
Herald & Review

Decatur man faces drug, weapons charges

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur drug dealer who had a stolen handgun in his car, more than two pounds of cannabis in his house and $1,400 from drug sales in his pockets. Douglas R. Critchfield, 34, is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spot News#The Herald Review#Lsa#Ipa
Herald & Review

Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'

DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy