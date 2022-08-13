Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
LETTER: Beautiful site falls into neglect
I am fortunate to have the beautiful pond in my neighborhood. Close to DMH. I have enjoyed walks around the pond for years. The last few years i can tell there has been a change as to how its cared for. It used to be so manicured and well-maintained. Now the flower beds are overtaken with weeds and small trees. Its such a shame. It makes me sad to see the neglect of all the beauty it offers. Such a special place in Decatur.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (22) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Herald & Review
Roland Cornell Cook
Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Herald & Review
Decatur council OKs amended water agreement with ADM, discusses waste hauling service
DECATUR — Within an hour of a major Decatur economic development involving Archer Daniels Midland being announced, the city council approved an amended water agreement with the food processing giant that will allow it to sell non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant. Per the agreement, approved 5-0-1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'
DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces drug, weapons charges
DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur drug dealer who had a stolen handgun in his car, more than two pounds of cannabis in his house and $1,400 from drug sales in his pockets. Douglas R. Critchfield, 34, is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court...
Herald & Review
Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Large metal object falls from aircraft, nearly hits Maine State Capitol Police worker
A Maine Capitol Police employee’s life was spared after a heavy metal object fell from an aircraft narrowly missing him. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
Herald & Review
Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
Comments / 0