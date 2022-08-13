I am fortunate to have the beautiful pond in my neighborhood. Close to DMH. I have enjoyed walks around the pond for years. The last few years i can tell there has been a change as to how its cared for. It used to be so manicured and well-maintained. Now the flower beds are overtaken with weeds and small trees. Its such a shame. It makes me sad to see the neglect of all the beauty it offers. Such a special place in Decatur.

DECATUR, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO