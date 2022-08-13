ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#49ers#American Football#Nfl#Sports
NBC Sports

Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble

Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots place Malcolm Butler on season-ending IR

The New England Patriots' secondary depth got thinner on Tuesday, which marked the deadline to cut the roster down to 85 players. According to multiple reports, cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams were placed on injured reserve. Players placed on IR before the regular season are ineligible to return to the field in the same year.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will feature a primetime top-five showdown. The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a heavyweight clash at the Horseshoe during Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State was slotted behind No. 1 Alabama in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens

Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
