Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NBC Sports
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports
Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi
With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
NBC Sports
Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble
Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NBC Sports
Patriots place Malcolm Butler on season-ending IR
The New England Patriots' secondary depth got thinner on Tuesday, which marked the deadline to cut the roster down to 85 players. According to multiple reports, cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams were placed on injured reserve. Players placed on IR before the regular season are ineligible to return to the field in the same year.
NBC Sports
Peter Harvey will refrain from ruling in Deshaun Watson case until settlement talks reach impasse
Yes, settlement talks continue between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in the Deshaun Watson case. It’s no surprise at this point. It’s been the case since late last week. Appeals officer Peter Harvey hasn’t completed the (by rule) “expedited” review two weeks after the filing of...
NBC Sports
How to watch No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will feature a primetime top-five showdown. The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a heavyweight clash at the Horseshoe during Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State was slotted behind No. 1 Alabama in the...
NBC Sports
Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out. In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens
Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
NBC Sports
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
NBC Sports
49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit
Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0