Burglars crash car into Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, police say

A group of people drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills early Saturday to steal merchandise from the high-end store, police said.

The burglary took place around 4:45 a.m. at the store at Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The suspects made off with undisclosed items, potentially handbags, police said.

Police described the vehicle used in the crime as a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan that was registered in Inglewood.

The burglary comes months after a series of smash-and-grabs and follow-home robberies in upscale parts of Los Angeles gained widespread attention , although the brazen crimes make up only a fraction of the city’s burglaries and robberies.

