ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Williamsport bound: Little League squad is the pride of Massapequa

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbdOM_0hGJMrZs00

The Massapequa Coast Boys are going to the Little League World Series, and their community has their back.

Residents are celebrating their little champions' big win before the boys make the trip to Williamsport.

“I think they’re going to take it home. That’s the Massapequa way. You go all out,” said Massapequa native Melissa O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, whose son once played for Massapequa Coast tells News 12 that people are pulling for the little leaguers more so than the pros.

“I think it’s bigger because this is a home base and we know who these kids are,” she added. “These are kids who they grew up with. These are kids they see on the field and off the field.”

“The community just came together,” added Farmingdale’s Roger Aiello. “I don’t know how many communities would have come out like they did last night.”

Massapequa Coast won’t know its next opponent until next Wednesday when the West and Northwest regional game is played.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Massapequa Coast Becomes First LI Team to Play in Little League World Series in Over 40 Years

The Massapequa Coast Little League team has made it to the show. The team clinched a spot in the Little League World Series on Friday when it beat the Toms River East team from New Jersey 4-0. According to a story in the New York Post, the team Massapequa Coast’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter to become the first team since 1978 to make it to the series.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massapequa, NY
Sports
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
Massapequa, NY
Government
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Williamsport#The Massapequa Coast Boys
longisland.com

Stranger Things Skate at United Skates

Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
SEAFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
longisland.com

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening

Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
SYOSSET, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy