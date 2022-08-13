Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 103 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
tornadopix.com
Chemical spill forces evacuation in Riverside County amid fears of possible explosion; 215 Highway closed
Riverside County, California. – Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail vehicle leak closed part of Interstate 215 and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of Riverside County residents. Officials said with Cal Fire around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a chemical spill along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead
A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
techeblog.com
Dashcam Captures Small Plane Crash Landing on Freeway in California Due to Power Issue
A dashcam captured a single-engine Cessna airplane crash landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona before bursting into flames. California Highway Patrol started to receive reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found that there were two people on the plane and three in the truck that it hit, all of whom walked away without injuries.
Comments / 0