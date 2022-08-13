Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 7AM. “I didn’t think we were gonna make it,” high rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Family calls on city county to demolish house after women found murdered. Updated: Aug....
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
fox46.com
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
No charges filed in accidental death of Henderson Co. child
A report from the district attorney's office states that no charges will be filed in the December 2021 accidental shooting that left a three-year-old child dead.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
FOX Carolina
Remembering lives lost 1 year after Tropical Storm Fred flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina community is coming together to remember the six lives lost after Tropical Storm Fred caused devastating flooding one year ago. On Aug. 17, 2021, Tropical Storm Fred soaked Haywood County with rain causing flooding and landslides. Communities were sleeping in...
FOX Carolina
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down exit ramp in Spartanburg Co., SCDOT says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to an overturned tractor trailer that shut down an exit ramp in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). SCHP said the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. along I-85 northbound on the exit ramp near mile marker 2. As...
FOX Carolina
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies searching for 63-year-old last seen in June
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s announced that deputies are searching for Anthony Sitton, a missing 63-year-old. Deputies said Sitton was last seen near Woodside Road and W. Bramlet Road in June. According to deputies, he is known to walk around the west side of...
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX Carolina
Newport Fire Dept. unveils ne ambulance years in the making
The abandoned puppy found in Spartanburg is now at Greenville Humane Society. They have named him Coleman and he will be up for adoption on Wednesday. Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
FOX Carolina
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
Comments / 1