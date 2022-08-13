ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

FOX Carolina

Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 7AM. “I didn’t think we were gonna make it,” high rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Family calls on city county to demolish house after women found murdered. Updated: Aug....
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Remembering lives lost 1 year after Tropical Storm Fred flooding

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina community is coming together to remember the six lives lost after Tropical Storm Fred caused devastating flooding one year ago. On Aug. 17, 2021, Tropical Storm Fred soaked Haywood County with rain causing flooding and landslides. Communities were sleeping in...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX Carolina

Newport Fire Dept. unveils ne ambulance years in the making

The abandoned puppy found in Spartanburg is now at Greenville Humane Society. They have named him Coleman and he will be up for adoption on Wednesday. Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

