Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS・
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
BBC
Abuse of BBC journalist was disgraceful, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has described the abuse of a BBC journalist by independence supporters as "disgraceful". Protesters outside the Conservative leadership hustings in Perth shouted insults including "you're a traitor" and "scumbag rat" at James Cook. There were also reports of eggs being thrown and people being spat at as they...
U.K.・
Period poverty campaigners urge government to extend access to free products across the UK
Campaign groups have hailed the introduction of new legislation in Scotland which will give people in the country access to free period products.The Period Product Act, which comes into effect on Monday (15 August), legally requires councils and education providers to make period products freely available to anyone who needs them.The change in law comes after a bill, which was first proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, was unanimously approved by the Scottish Parliament in 2020.According to a 2017 survey by Plan International UK, one in 10 girls are unable to afford sanitary products, one in seven had to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scotland becomes the first country to offer free period products to anyone who needs them as landmark legislation comes into force
Scotland will become the first nation in the world to legally protect people's rights to free period products from tomorrow, when landmark legislation comes into force. Under The Period Products Bill, tampons and sanitary towels must be made available by councils and education providers to anyone who need them. According...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Scotland Has Made History as the First Country in the World to Introduce Free Period Products
Scotland has become the first country in the world to introduce a law that protects the right to free menstrual care products. Today (Monday, August 15), it officially goes into effect, meaning councils and education providers in Scotland are required by law to provide free period products to whoever needs them. Back in 2017, Monica Lennon, a member of the Scottish Parliament with the Labour party proposed the Period Products Act, which the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved in 2020.
Women in Scotland now have a legal right to free menstrual products
Menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland from Monday, when the first law of its kind in the world came into force.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
Four out of 10 UK students are being rejected by elite universities in favour of overseas candidates who pay up to £24,000 a year - as school leavers face scramble for places after A-level results this week
Overseas students are surpassing British teenagers in gaining entry to some of the country's elite universities, leaving many clambering for places when A-level results are announced this week, it has emerged. For the first time, four in ten UK applicants were turned away from the two most esteemed universities -...
BBC
Covid: Scotland's autumn boosters to roll out from 5 September
Scotland's autumn booster programme against Covid-19 will begin on 5 September, the national clinical director has confirmed. The vaccination of the country's at-risk groups is expected to continue into December. Some people will be offered Moderna's new dual vaccine which tackles the original virus and the Omicron variant. However, Prof...
BBC
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie on how tragedy made her strong
"People always say to me that I must be really tough and I'm not. I'm strong." Recently-elected Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has been through a lot - at 18 she nearly died in a car crash in Turkey. The Tory politician told BBC Walescast, she was "very happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Aging Whisky Bad for the Environment? Scotland Just Commissioned a Study to Find Out.
We all know that drinking too much alcohol can be bad for your health. But is it possible that breathing it in can also have negative effects on our bodies… and the environment? Scotland is now studying this depressing scenario, and we are all hoping it’s all a bunch of bollocks. According to a recent article in The Telegraph, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has commissioned a six-month study to determine if the angel’s share, or whisky that evaporates from casks during maturation, poses any threat to the environment and the general health of the population. The amount of angel’s share depends...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
New Scottish law makes period products free for all
LONDON — (AP) — A law has taken effect in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday.
BBC
Scotland to face Ireland in first-ever women's international at The Grange
Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers. It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh. Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such...
BBC
Green Man: Two ministers won't make decisions after meet-up
Two Welsh government ministers will take no further part in any decisions on a £4.25m farm bought with public funds for the Green Man festival. Jeremy Miles and Julie James attended a social event at a lobbyist's home where the Green Man boss was also present. First Minister Mark...
BBC
A-levels: Students told most will get first-choice university place
Teenagers applying to go to university are being reassured that most of them will get their first choice place. England, Wales and Northern Ireland A-level grades are expected to fall when results are announced on Thursday. But the BBC has seen a letter being sent to students from exams regulator...
Fears of clearing chaos as A-level results predicted to be unexpectedly low
Universities are warning that Thursday’s A-level results in England and Wales could be another marking fiasco like the one in 2020, with a “dramatic swing” back to less generous results, and disadvantaged pupils “elbowed out” as thousands fall short of their predicted grades and miss their university places.
BBC
We built a Buddhist temple in an Edinburgh family home
When plans for a huge Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Edinburgh had to be shelved, monks based in what was once a family home in the city decided to transform it instead. A renovation project at The Dhammapadipa Temple in Slateford saw a double garage converted into a prayer room complete with an 80 stone (500kg) gold-plated Buddha from Thailand.
Comments / 0