We all know that drinking too much alcohol can be bad for your health. But is it possible that breathing it in can also have negative effects on our bodies… and the environment? Scotland is now studying this depressing scenario, and we are all hoping it’s all a bunch of bollocks. According to a recent article in The Telegraph, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has commissioned a six-month study to determine if the angel’s share, or whisky that evaporates from casks during maturation, poses any threat to the environment and the general health of the population. The amount of angel’s share depends...

DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO