Sussex County, NJ

CBS Philly

NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)  – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Morristown Minute

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Get educated and have fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge

Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: Rough surf, spotty showers, warming up

A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

