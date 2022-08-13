Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center Expands Services with new Mobile Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/ Computerized Tomography (CT)
[Bradenton, Florida – August 16, 2022] Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center have recently expanded their services to include a specialized test called PET/CT imaging. PET/CT imaging allows our physicians to detect and treat cancer, and neurologic conditions (such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease) early. The PET...
Longboat Observer
East Manatee Fire Rescue, Seat 3: Tony Barrett
I am a solid candidate because I have spent my entire career either in the military or working in emergency service. I have served on various committees and Board of Directors as a volunteer. I have vision and believe that listening is the first step in problem solving. This experience...
fox13news.com
Some people susceptible to neurological effects of red tide, new study suggests
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of pounds of dead fish washed ashore on Sarasota and Manatee counties beaches in 2017 and 2018. While red tide had its impact on the area, scientists at Roskamp Institute were studying the effects on humans. "A number of participants were reporting headaches, so...
Longboat Observer
Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval
With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
fox13news.com
Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say
ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Children First Grows the Next Generation with Support from Florida Power & Light Company and Suncoast Charities for Children
Children First is growing the next generation through grant support from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and Suncoast Charities for Children. The agency was awarded a $7,500 grant to fund environmentally friendly curriculums at its main campuses in North Port and Venice. As the exclusive provider of Head Start...
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
amisun.com
Beach market shakeup disturbing
I am appalled and disturbed that Manatee County abruptly ended – and without due cause or notice – Nancy Ambrose’s job running the Coquina Beach Market. For over 10 years, she worked hard building up a business and helping many small artisans to sell their various items. As Commissioner Carol Whitmore said, Nancy Ambrose did this without any help from the county.
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
No Swim Advisory lifted for Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has lifted the no swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Rotarians ensure every kid gets the chance to love reading.
In January 2020, Ted Lindenberg was conducting field work for his role as director of Books for Kids in the second-grade classroom at Oneco Elementary. A retired elementary school educator, Lindenberg mixed easily with the children. As he stopped to meet each student, he asked one young girl how she was doing.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
Sarasota County schools introduces clear bag policy for athletic events
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year gets underway, Sarasota County Schools is introducing the school district's athletic event bag policy requiring clear bags, according to an announcement on Monday. As students, friends, parents and those attending athletic events show up to support their teams, guests should...
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
amisun.com
Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced
BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"
Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out. Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast organization helping break stigma surrounding mental illness
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice resident Patrick O’Keefe says he has come a long way in his battle with mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was in his early 20′s. O’Keefe is now in his 50′s. “I didn’t know what was going on,...
