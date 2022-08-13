ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center Expands Services with new Mobile Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/ Computerized Tomography (CT)

[Bradenton, Florida – August 16, 2022] Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center have recently expanded their services to include a specialized test called PET/CT imaging. PET/CT imaging allows our physicians to detect and treat cancer, and neurologic conditions (such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease) early. The PET...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

East Manatee Fire Rescue, Seat 3: Tony Barrett

I am a solid candidate because I have spent my entire career either in the military or working in emergency service. I have served on various committees and Board of Directors as a volunteer. I have vision and believe that listening is the first step in problem solving. This experience...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval

With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Selby Foundation CEO to Retire

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Beaches#Water Testing#Swimming#Lido Beach#Diseases#General Health#Siesta Key Beach#Lido Key
amisun.com

Beach market shakeup disturbing

I am appalled and disturbed that Manatee County abruptly ended – and without due cause or notice – Nancy Ambrose’s job running the Coquina Beach Market. For over 10 years, she worked hard building up a business and helping many small artisans to sell their various items. As Commissioner Carol Whitmore said, Nancy Ambrose did this without any help from the county.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
amisun.com

Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced

BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy