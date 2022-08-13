Read full article on original website
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
East Syracuse Teen Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on School Bus
A teenager is under arrest, accused of bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus. Police say that suspect, who is in custody, acted alone and there are currently no known threats to the students or staff in the district. Officials with the Manlius Police Department were notified on Monday,...
Woman arraigned on sealed indictment in North Side murder; victim IDed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman wanted for a June murder by Syracuse police has been arrested and charged with murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, was arraigned on a sealed indictment Tuesday morning on charges of murder, illegal weapon possession and criminal facilitation, all felonies. She will remain jailed as...
Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours
Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Fulton man arrested for man’s death
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
CNY man posted brutal attack of 82-year-old neighbor online; he’s now charged with murder
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton man was charged with murder Tuesday after the neighbor he burglarized and brutally assaulted in July died, police said. Cody A. Backus, 37, assaulted the 82-year-old man outside the man’s home on July 21 before forcing his way inside the home where he assaulted him again, according to a Fulton police news release.
82-year-old Oswego County man dead after being assaulted by neighbor in July, police say
FULTON, N.Y. — An 82-year-old Oswego County man died Monday, August 15 from injuries he sustained when police say a 37-year-old man forced his way into the man’s house and assaulted him, resulting in a brain injury on July 21. On July 23, Fulton Police responded to a...
Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm
Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
Oswego County man stole school bus, vandalized school, other buses, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — An Oswego County man was arrested after stealing a school bus, abandoning it and then vandalizing a school and more buses, deputies said. Kody Barr, 25, of Mexico, was seen backing out of a driveway in a Mexico school bus at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Utica Police Looking for Suspect Identification, Information in Several Cases [VIDEO]
Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases. The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store. Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's...
Mexico Man Arrested Following Incident Involving Mexico School District Buses
MEXICO, NY – On Sunday night, August 14, at approximately 11:56 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a suspicious incident in the Town of New Haven involving a Mexico School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it.
Syracuse Police and Public Safety Committee discuss future of ShotSpotter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a meeting on Monday, the Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Committee and Syracuse Police discussed the future of ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology that helps identify the sound of gunshots and when/where a shooting occurs. Members of the committee and SPD addressed the different...
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes Street in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times near North Geddes Street, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting...
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
