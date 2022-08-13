ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours

Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton man arrested for man’s death

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
FULTON, NY
urbancny.com

Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Upstate Hospital
Syracuse.com

15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police and Public Safety Committee discuss future of ShotSpotter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a meeting on Monday, the Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Committee and Syracuse Police discussed the future of ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology that helps identify the sound of gunshots and when/where a shooting occurs. Members of the committee and SPD addressed the different...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy