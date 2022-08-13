ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, KS

WIBW

Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia gazette.com

Deck catches fire on Sherbrooke Drive

Careless smoking may be to blame for an apartment deck catching fire in west Emporia Sunday night. Crews were called to 702 Sherbrooke Drive around 6:20 p.m. They found fire on the deck of apartment 1 of a two-story four-unit building. “The building occupants attempted to extinguish the fire while...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting. The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

WIBW

Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Emporia police investigating two unrelated shootings

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating two different cases of firearms being discharged at occupied dwellings. According to officials, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to the first call at the intersection of 1st and Market St. The house located at 202 E 1st was struck by gunfire.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$900 lost after three cars keyed in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $900 was lost after three cars were keyed outside of a Manhattan home on Monday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene

ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS

