WIBW
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
WIBW
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
Emporia gazette.com
Deck catches fire on Sherbrooke Drive
Careless smoking may be to blame for an apartment deck catching fire in west Emporia Sunday night. Crews were called to 702 Sherbrooke Drive around 6:20 p.m. They found fire on the deck of apartment 1 of a two-story four-unit building. “The building occupants attempted to extinguish the fire while...
WIBW
Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting. The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
WIBW
Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
WIBW
Emporia police investigating two unrelated shootings
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating two different cases of firearms being discharged at occupied dwellings. According to officials, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to the first call at the intersection of 1st and Market St. The house located at 202 E 1st was struck by gunfire.
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
WIBW
$900 lost after three cars keyed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $900 was lost after three cars were keyed outside of a Manhattan home on Monday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage.
7-year-old Wamego boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
WIBW
Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
