TV Series

digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel Studios changed She-Hulk’s origin because it didn’t fit the MCU

Sometimes, superhero movies and TV series need to take liberties with the source material they’re adapting. In the case of She-Hulk, writer Jessica Gao explains that Jennifer Walters’s origin story just didn’t really gel with the MCU. “Marvel top brass didn’t really want to do the assassination...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences

Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Car Crash' Clip

Jennifer and Bruce discuss a theory about Captain America's love life in this clip from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Mark Ruffalo Confirms She-Hulk Will Be In Future 'Avengers' Films

Despite Kevin Feige saying that some of Marvel Studios‘ Disney+ projects would be within their own sphere, it now seems like Tatiana Maslany‘s She-Hulk will actually be joining the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers, according to her co-star and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. Speaking with The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
COMICS
ComicBook

Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date

It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
COMICS
LADbible

Mark Ruffalo is ready for a 'World War Hulk' film

Mark Ruffalo has hinted that he’s ready for the chance to star in his own solo MCU film with a potential World War Hulk movie a highly sought-after prospect for Marvel fans. The 54-year-old actor was present on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which featured Ruffalo in a cameo role.
MOVIES

