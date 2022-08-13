Read full article on original website
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel Studios changed She-Hulk’s origin because it didn’t fit the MCU
Sometimes, superhero movies and TV series need to take liberties with the source material they’re adapting. In the case of She-Hulk, writer Jessica Gao explains that Jennifer Walters’s origin story just didn’t really gel with the MCU. “Marvel top brass didn’t really want to do the assassination...
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
Looks Like Mark Ruffalo May Have Spoiled Where We'll See Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk After The Disney+ Series
We’re a few days away from meeting Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk, but Mark Ruffalo may have already spoiled where we’ll see the Marvel superheroine after her Disney+ series.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences
Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
Kevin Feige Pitched an Early Version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Which Thor, Captain America and All the ‘OGs’ Died
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
Robert Downey Jr. Once Improvised When Tom Holland Made a Mistake on Set
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. are known for their cute bromance on the MCU sets. This was never more apparent than in one funny scene.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Every new Marvel movie and show we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
IGN
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Car Crash' Clip
Jennifer and Bruce discuss a theory about Captain America's love life in this clip from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
hypebeast.com
Mark Ruffalo Confirms She-Hulk Will Be In Future 'Avengers' Films
Despite Kevin Feige saying that some of Marvel Studios‘ Disney+ projects would be within their own sphere, it now seems like Tatiana Maslany‘s She-Hulk will actually be joining the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers, according to her co-star and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. Speaking with The...
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Speculation intensifies after Giancarlo Esposito reveals he turned down ‘Loki’ in hopes of an MCU movie role
Esteemed character actor and perennial onscreen villain Giancarlo Esposito has been gathering plenty of headlines among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after admitting he’d held talks with Kevin Feige’s outfit, with plenty of potential roles being floated online. While the Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian alum...
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Mark Ruffalo is ready for a 'World War Hulk' film
Mark Ruffalo has hinted that he’s ready for the chance to star in his own solo MCU film with a potential World War Hulk movie a highly sought-after prospect for Marvel fans. The 54-year-old actor was present on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which featured Ruffalo in a cameo role.
