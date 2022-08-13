Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
Spirit Halloween Reveals Exclusive New Funko Pops That Will Have You Cackling
The Halloween season brings with it both feelings of gleeful joy and feelings of fright, with creepy clowns being staples of the spooky season. The figures have a long history of freaking out horror fans, with two such characters being featured in the films Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Trick 'r Treat, films that are being honored with exclusive Funko Pops at Spirit Halloween. The Pops feature Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Chuckles from Trick 'r Treat, both of which are currently on sale at the official Spirit Halloween website. Stay tuned for details on other Spirit Halloween exclusives.
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
Marvel Seemingly Reveals the Identity of Captain America's New Sidekick
The identity of the returning Nomad may have been revealed on the cover of an upcoming Captain America comic. Marvel recently teased the return of Captain America's sidekick with four possible candidates in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Nomad originally started as a new identity for Steve Rogers after he ditched his star-spangled costume and shield. Since then, other characters have adopted the Nomad moniker, such as Edward Ferbel, Jack Monroe, Ian Rogers, and Rikki Barnes. It was believed the big reveal would take place with more fanfare, but the announcement of Captain America: Symbol of Truth and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty storylines slid in who will be the returning Nomad.
Gotham Knights Explains How the Court of Owls Influenced the Game's City
When it comes to Gotham Knights, plenty is still shrouded in secrecy about how Batman died and what exactly is going on now, but it's been known pretty much from the start that the nefarious organization the Court of Owls will serve as one of the primary antagonists. As part of a new lengthy deep dive about the creation of Gotham Knights' Gotham, the developer has explained exactly how the organization has influenced how the team built the city itself.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gets Imagined as the MCU's Mr. Fantastic in New Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been teasing the multiverse throughout most of their Phase 4 projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home featured characters from alternate universes that were set in previous Spider-Man films, and the Doctor Strange sequel gave us the first introduction to mutants and the Fantastic Four. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness that gets massacred by the Scarlet Witch, so now fans are throwing their choices of who could play the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. One artist seems to think that Stranger Things 4 breakout Joseph Quinn would be a great choice for the MCU's Reed Richards.
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
The Sandman Loses Spot Atop Netflix TV Rankings
The Sandman, the acclaimed TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC Comics series, has sat atop the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows since the day it debuted. The final season of Locke & Key this past Wednesday wasn't enough to knock it out of the number one spot, proving just how popular it had already become. However, another Netflix original series returned this weekend, and it sent The Sandman down to the second overall position.
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
Wednesday: Netflix Reveals First Look at Its New Addams Family
Netflix has revealed the first look at its new Addams Family. Released via Vanity Fair, the production still shows Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia in the upcoming Netflix original series Wednesday, which focuses on the daughter of the family. While Tim Burton's name is attached to the show, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. They talked about what went into finding their new Gomez. "[Burton] wanted the silhouette to look more like the Charles Addams cartoons, which is Gomez shorter than Morticia, versus the kind of suave Raul Julia version in the movies," Gough said.
