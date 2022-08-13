Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
The Hockey Writers
7 Cool Things About Jonathan Huberdeau
Coming into the 2021-22 season, expectations were as high as ever for Jonathan Huberdeau and the Florida Panthers, who, on paper, had one of the most talented rosters in the entire NHL. They absolutely lived up to those expectations throughout the regular season, as their 58-18-6 record secured them the Presidents’ Trophy. Meanwhile, Huberdeau’s 115 points were not only a career-high but good enough for second alongside Johnny Gaudreau, trailing only Connor McDavid, who led with 123.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blues Trade for Brett Hull
On March 7, 1988, the Calgary Flames agreed to send 23-year-old forward Brett Hull along with 27-year-old forward Steve Bozek to the St. Louis Blues for 29-year-old defenseman Rob Ramage and 28-year-old goaltender Rick Wamsley. The trade would go down as one of the biggest in Blues’ history. Here’s a look back at how the trade panned out for both clubs.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Must Watch Games in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames collected 111 points and 50 wins during the 2021-22 season, finishing sixth in the league in points and were one of only nine teams to reach the half-century mark in wins. They also won the Pacific Division by seven points (over provincial rival Edmonton Oilers) and advanced to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Great Farm System Growing Even Stronger
Ken Holland has done a very good job drafting since becoming general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. He has managed to keep all of the team’s first-round picks, but hit on many later ones to build up a strong farm system. Some areas are stronger than others, but the future in Edmonton looks very bright and could start to be a good problem to have sooner rather than later. Let’s dive into the three areas of the Oilers’ farm system and who is graduating.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Senators, Flames, Bruins, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, J.T. Miller speaks about his negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks and the likelihood the team trades him. Meanwhile, was part of the reason Alex DeBrincat got traded because he wasn’t willing to sign long-term with the Chicago Blackhawks? Could the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames be talking about a trade that would see an old Bruin return? Finally, why aren’t the New York Islanders likely to trade Josh Bailey, despite rumors he’d be the player to go if Nazem Kadri signs?
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant honored in hometown, and will James Dolan sell the team?
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was honored today in his hometown of Summerside, Prince Edward Island. The rink at Credit Union Place opened in 2007 and will now be named the Gerard “Turk” Gallant Arena. With two ice surfaces, kids in the community will learn how to play hockey and chase after their dreams as Gallant did in Summerside.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Tavares Poised For a Big Season in 2022-23
On July 1, 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency for the first time in years. An improving team with a promising young core, they grabbed the big fish of the free agency class from that year, signing hometown boy John Tavares to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million. It was a hefty price to pay for a player who didn’t address an immediate need, considering they already had Auston Matthews as their number one centre. But at the same time, it was just as much of a message to the fanbase that they were happy with the state of their team and confident enough to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Can’t be Completely Confident with Campbell as No. 1 in Net
For the first summer in quite a while, the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation for the forthcoming NHL season isn’t causing great stress in Oil Country. Fans are feeling pretty good about their last line of defense right now, after the Oilers signed free-agent goalie Jack Campbell, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to a five-year, $25 million contract on July 13.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander, Aube-Kubel & Robertson
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the team’s right wingers and how they stack up against right wingers on other NHL teams. The spoiler is that they stack up very well, indeed. Second, I’ll consider what Nick Robertson might need to have a good season at the NHL level.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have little money to spend so where they spend it matters a great deal. Rumors are, they’re talking to an ex-Oiler about a possible return. Meanwhile, are the San Jose Sharks trying to move goaltender James Reimer? The Vancouver Canucks...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with some lingering questions. Some believe that their Stanley Cup window is still open, while others think that their chances of winning are nonexistent. Yet, for the former to still be true, the Bruins will need some of their top players to take their games to the next level this upcoming campaign. As a result of this, let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Bruins for 2022-23 and why they truly could come to fruition.
