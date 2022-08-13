ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Some Colts fans freak out on Twitter after sluggish start to first preseason game

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Colts fans, keep telling yourself it's just the preseason, it's just the preseason, it's just ...

Nope. Sorry. It's time for a full-fledged panic! The Colts second team offense turned the ball over on consecutive possessions in their preseason opener vs. the Buffalo Bills. Here is how fans -- a small percentage of fans but surely still reflective of the general fan base -- reacted on Twitter:

Wait! The Colts went into halftime with a 10-7 lead after Nick Foles hit Ty'son Williams for a 15-yard touchdown. You can relax ... for now.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Some Colts fans freak out on Twitter after sluggish start to first preseason game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA football preview: Predictions, top players for Central Indiana's Class A teams

A year after Covenant Christian won its first state title in program history, Lutheran knocked off Covenant Christian in the sectional championship on its way to the Saints’ first state title. Those teams will again battle it out in Sectional 47, though keep an eye on Park Tudor. The Panthers moved out of the same sectional with Covenant Christian and Lutheran and will come from the north side of the bracket instead. Three regular-season games that will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy