Las Cruces, NM

City council to vote on tenant discrimination, Community of Hope master plan

By Michael McDevitt, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces City Council will consider measures Monday to support renters against discrimination, to approve a master plan for a local homelessness assistance organization and to approve the issuance of bonds for fire department equipment.

At an Aug. 15 regular meeting, councilors will consider a resolution supporting legislation at the state level to prohibit landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants based on their income. The resolution wouldn't support a specific bill but rather calls on the state legislature to "develop landlord/tenant reform" that protects tenants from income discrimination.

The council will also consider the approval of a master plan for the future development of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope. The plan defines an "ultimate buildout" for the city-owned property at 999 West Amador Avenue. The MVCH assists people who are unhoused or housing insecure, and its campus includes Camp Hope, a transitional community with temporary shelter for the unhoused; Amador Health Center, El Caldito Soup Kitchen, Jardin de Los Niños, a child daycare service; and Casa de Peregrinos, a food bank.

On June 6, the plan was reviewed and approved by the city's Development Review Committee, a workgroup consisting of representatives from the Las Cruces Public Works Department, Community Development Department, Las Cruces Utilities, Las Cruces Fire Department, Facilities, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Parks and Recreation Department and Transit.

The council will also consider an ordinance to approve the issuance and sale of $5 million in subordinate lien state-shared gross receipts tax improvement revenue bonds to fund the purchase of two fire engines and two aerial fire trucks for LCFD.

The council meeting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 15. It will also be broadcast live on Comcast cable channel 20 and in high definition on channel 298. It will be livestreamed on YouTube at YouTube.com/clctv20 and will be available at clctv.com.

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

Comments / 8

MDC
3d ago

The six council members in Las Cruces all have something in common: they are American Marxists. Flores is a California Marxist who brought her communist views to New Mexico.

Reply
7
Angela Legarreta
3d ago

what about protecting the landlords, many of this people that community of hope tries to help damage or destroy the property they are renting and many times this same so call renters take the appliances and sell them, why do the community of hope do something about that, or once the people get the apartment they start moving in the other friends even thou it's an apartment for one, that is one of the many reasons why landlords won't rent to people that come from there, the director and say or promise anything it the renters that are the problem, yes I know not all but the few ruin it for all

Reply
9
Jean
3d ago

This is garbage the city council has no business telling a landlord they have to rent to someone that can’t afford the house. What in the world!!

Reply
5
