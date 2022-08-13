ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dcnewsnow.com

How Derek Forrest met Darrick Forrest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sports Director Derek Forrest here and I have a quick story to tell. I first learned of safety Darrick Forrest when he committed to the University of Cincinnati back in 2017. I immediately reached out to the Bearcats new recruit, not just because there...
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio — (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set.
MASON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
sportspromedia.com

Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital

Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Storms to roll through Cincinnati to end the weekend

CINCINNATI — Isolated showers continue across the greater Cincinnati area for this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay mild this evening in the 70s before only falling into the mid-60s overnight. Some spotty fog could form overnight as well. Besides a stray shower possible Monday, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
CINCINNATI, OH
wmar2news

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH

