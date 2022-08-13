Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dcnewsnow.com
How Derek Forrest met Darrick Forrest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sports Director Derek Forrest here and I have a quick story to tell. I first learned of safety Darrick Forrest when he committed to the University of Cincinnati back in 2017. I immediately reached out to the Bearcats new recruit, not just because there...
UC Football Ranked in 2022 AP Preseason Poll
Cincinnati is ready to continue stacking wins under head coach Luke Fickell.
Cincinnati Football: Ben Bryant and Evan Prater talk quarterback competition
The Bearcats quarterback battle continues to be a subject of discussion as the season opener against Arkansas is quickly approaching. Even though Ben Bryant and Evan Prater are competing for the same spot, the quarterbacks seem to have a great relationship and are willing to learn from each other. Cincinnati...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Cincinnati, August 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodward Career Technical High School football team will have a game with West Clermont High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. Woodward Career Technical High SchoolWest Clermont High School.
Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
sportspromedia.com
Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital
Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
Florence, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Florence. The Scott High School soccer team will have a game with Boone County High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Scott High School soccer team will have a game with Boone County High School on August 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
WLWT 5
Storms to roll through Cincinnati to end the weekend
CINCINNATI — Isolated showers continue across the greater Cincinnati area for this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay mild this evening in the 70s before only falling into the mid-60s overnight. Some spotty fog could form overnight as well. Besides a stray shower possible Monday, a...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati's Red Light Jazz Room Music Series Features Innovative Performances of Gospel, Jazz and R&B
Let the record show that when Lex Nycole gets an idea, she cannot be stopped. The freelance curator has been dreaming up event projects for years. And even as she takes on jobs curating and producing for various arts organizations around the city, she’s manifesting her vision. Recently that...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant to temporarily close while undergoing transformation
CINCINNATI — One of downtown Cincinnati's newest restaurants is temporarily closing its doors so it can transform and reopen as a new concept. Rosie's Cocktails & Pies will close for indoor dining on Aug. 24 while the team works to transform the space, reopening in September as Rosie's Italian.
WLWT 5
Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
