Read full article on original website
Related
insideradio.com
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.
Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
Honolulu Little League team bonds together at world series
Hawaii’s little leaguers have once again captured the attention of the aloha state.
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
Can you throw? Disc golf grows in popularity in Hawaii
Disc golf is growing in popularity around the country and here in Hawaii. It's a popular sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment and can be played all year-round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Aging Well: Dying Kakaako man shares journey on podcast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A retired University of Hawaii English professor spent his life teaching others. Now, as he approaches death due to a terminal illness, he's still educating - with a new podcast that follows his cancer journey. Even though 64-year-old Mickey Weems is dying, he wants you to know...
Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki. Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation. Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity. Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
KITV.com
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant
HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
KITV.com
"Just a lot of excitement." Honolulu Little League plays in the World Series on Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League is playing in its first game of the Little League Baseball (LLB) World Series on Wednesday. "Just a lot of excitement and happy for these kids to have this opportunity to play in the Little League World Series," said Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda.
Comments / 1