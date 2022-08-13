ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
