bringonthecats.com
19 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sammy Wheeler
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #19 Sammy Wheeler.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football: Creating Match-Ups
Folks, the high in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday is going to be 78 degrees. That’s been the low most of the summer. My summer of sweating 24 hours a day has almost reached its conclusion, and that means college football is right around the corner. If you need another sign, it took me 30 minutes to get across town today instead of the 15 minutes it has taken me the last three months (40K students hitting town at the same time isn’t ideal for traffic). For some, that would be distressing, for me, it’s another sign that my Saturdays will be exponentially more enjoyable in the near future.
kmaland.com
K-State women's basketball adds LSU transfer
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State women’s basketball has added LSU transfer Sarah Shematsi to the 2022-23 basketball team. Shematsi played two seasons at LSU, saw action in 35 games and made two starts. The 6-foot-2 forward from Annecy, France averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. View the complete...
WIBW
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
WIBW
Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
esubulletin.com
New prez says ‘I laugh’ at criticism about Butcher closure. Then he regrets word choice.
Emporia State’s new president, Ken Hush, recently expressed confusion and used contemptuous language about those urging the university to save its 68-year-old early childhood center and preserve on-campus childcare for faculty and staff. The ridicule came during a wide-ranging interview Aug. 2 with The Bulletin, when Hush brought up...
7-year-old Kansas boy has died from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
WIBW
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
Six transported to hospital following 3 vehicle crash near Riley
Riley County Police Department responded to a three car collision near Riley, KS around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival RCPD found a white Lincoln Navigator, which had been westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver Ford truck.
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
New solar station coming to Shawnee County
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
Crash slows traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd. at Leavenworth St. on Monday evening
A crash involving a white Toyota SUV occurred just before 7:00pm at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Leavenworth Street. According to the Riley County Police Department, the driver of the Toyota SUV was behind a vehicle which had slowed for the yellow light on southbound Tuttle Creek Blvd.
