Manhattan, KS

19 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sammy Wheeler

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #19 Sammy Wheeler.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Football: Creating Match-Ups

Folks, the high in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday is going to be 78 degrees. That’s been the low most of the summer. My summer of sweating 24 hours a day has almost reached its conclusion, and that means college football is right around the corner. If you need another sign, it took me 30 minutes to get across town today instead of the 15 minutes it has taken me the last three months (40K students hitting town at the same time isn’t ideal for traffic). For some, that would be distressing, for me, it’s another sign that my Saturdays will be exponentially more enjoyable in the near future.
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State women's basketball adds LSU transfer

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State women’s basketball has added LSU transfer Sarah Shematsi to the 2022-23 basketball team. Shematsi played two seasons at LSU, saw action in 35 games and made two starts. The 6-foot-2 forward from Annecy, France averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. View the complete...
MANHATTAN, KS
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
TOPEKA, KS
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene

ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
ABILENE, KS
Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
MERIDEN, KS
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
MANHATTAN, KS
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
TOPEKA, KS
New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
MANHATTAN, KS

