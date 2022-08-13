Folks, the high in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday is going to be 78 degrees. That’s been the low most of the summer. My summer of sweating 24 hours a day has almost reached its conclusion, and that means college football is right around the corner. If you need another sign, it took me 30 minutes to get across town today instead of the 15 minutes it has taken me the last three months (40K students hitting town at the same time isn’t ideal for traffic). For some, that would be distressing, for me, it’s another sign that my Saturdays will be exponentially more enjoyable in the near future.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO