Boston, MA

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

By Brian La Rose
 3 days ago
Center Pavel Zacha is now a member of the Boston Bruins after signing a one-year deal

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic:

  • While the Sabres were hoping that prospect defenseman Ryan Johnson would turn pro after development camp, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports that the blue-liner has informed Buffalo that he’ll go back to college for his senior season. The 21-year-old was the 31st pick in 2019 and had 19 points in 39 games for the Minnesota Golden Gophers last season. If he doesn’t sign with Buffalo and becomes a free agent next August, the Sabres would receive the 31st pick of the second round in the 2024 draft as compensation.
  • Also from Lysowski’s article, he relays that the immigration issue that prevented prospect Alexander Kisakov from participating in development camp has been resolved, paving the way for him to attend training camp next month. Kisakov had 62 goals over the past two years in Russia’s junior league and is expected to play with AHL Rochester next season.
  • The Lightning attempted to sign prospect winger Lucas Edmonds as a free agent last season but they weren’t allowed to as Central Scouting ruled he had to go through the draft, notes Joe Smith of The Athletic (subscription link). Instead, Tampa Bay traded up on the second day of the draft to select the 21-year-old in the third round (86th overall). Edmonds led the OHL in assists with 79 last season and finished third in points with 113 and the team has already since signed him to his entry-level deal.

