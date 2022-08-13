A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.

