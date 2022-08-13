Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Launches 15th homer
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies. He capped the scoring on the day by taking Zack Wheeler deep in the sixth inning. Vogelbach continues to enjoy life as a Met, slashing .308/.429/.558 through 18 games with his new club with three of his 15 homers on the season and 11 of his 45 RBI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. Before exiting, he'd gone 1-for-3 with a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rosario will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Likely to rejoin big club
The Pirates are expected to call up Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis within the next few days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Pittsburgh hasn't confirmed any of its starters for this week beyond its series opener with the Red Sox, when Mitch Keller is scheduled to take the hill, so Contreras seems likely to slot into the rotation for either of the other two contests against Boston or at some point during the three-game weekend set against the Reds. Over his previous 12 outings in the big leagues this season spanning 50 innings, Contreras submitted a respectable 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB. Though he's clearly one of the organization's more talented starters, the 22-year-old Contreras is still likely to have some limitations with his pitch and innings counts down the stretch as the Pirates remain cognizant of not overworking him.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reinstated from injured list
Ramirez (thumb) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports. Ramirez made it through a rehab game Sunday without issue, and that was all the Rays needed to see before adding him back to the roster. Ramirez is hitting .329 and owns an .825 OPS on the season, so it seems likely he will resume his role as the Rays' regular designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jo Adell: Hurts thumb as pinch hitter
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners that Adell is day-to-day after he was hit on the thumb while striking out in his lone plate appearance, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adell was out of the lineup Monday as part of...
Comments / 0