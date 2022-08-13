Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY got 6,255 tips in 2021, see the top 5 categories

Read full article on original website
Nurses sue University of Michigan claiming it won’t bargain over safe workloads
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging it is breaking the law by refusing to bargain over nurses’ workloads in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Aug. 15,...
Are school supplies costing you more? Michigan could pause sales tax on back-to-school products.
LANSING, MI – From pencils to notebooks to clothes, the cost of school supplies can add up. Michigan could ease this burden for families by suspending sales tax for school supplies. Under a plan proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, Aug. 16, Michigan would join 19 other states that have an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
State issues advisory about E. coli as cases jump in parts of Michigan
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
1051thebounce.com
How ‘Midwestern’ is Michigan?
Michiganders love to pride themselves on being good Midwesterners, but apparently, we don’t have much Midwestern pride. That’s according to a new study published by the Washington Post. When I think Midwestern, I like of states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. But, this study factored...
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case wanted to ‘hang her on TV,’ witness says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In prison for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ty Garbin recalled first meeting Adam Fox at a Second Amendment rally. Fox told him he wanted to try Whitmer for treason. Then, he said he wanted to “hang her on public TV for the world to see,” Garbin testified Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Detroit News
Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative errors should disqualify it, group argues
A group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution has asked state officials to reject the proposal because of text formatting mistakes in the petition circulated for signatures. Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said there are 43 "serious errors" in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Michigan’s COVID cases rise again as daily average hits 11-week high
The upward trend of Michigan’s COVID-19 case count continued last week following a one-week dip in reported cases. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Department of Health and Human Services identified 23,165 new confirmed and probable cases, and 103 new deaths. The state reports new totals weekly, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
kisswtlz.com
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)
(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
The Oakland Press
Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students
Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Pharma sales rep sentenced for prescribing expensive pain creams to MSU employees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison for agreeing to have expensive and medically unnecessary pain creams and patches prescribed to Michigan State University employees filled by pharmacies in Mississippi. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced Daniel Brown, of Dimondale,...
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
mitechnews.com
Former Michigan Gov Rick Snyder Has Joined A Cybersecurity Startup
ANN ARBOR – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder provides details on his latest company, SensCy, a cybersecurity start-up, launched July 25 to help small and medium-sized organizations through a high-tech, high-touch model. SensCy provides coaching and fractional CIOs and CISOs for a fraction of the cost of hiring these cybersecurity pros and charges a monthly subscription fee that starts at just $750 a month.
The Grand Rapids Press
