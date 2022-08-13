H.S. Volleyball: Results & top performers, Aug. 11-12

TOP PERFORMERS

London Baker, Camryn Blair & Nickilah Whatley, Hereford

On day two of the Mansfield tournament, Baker totaled 72 assists while Blair notched 21 kills and Whatley recorded 13 blocks and double-digit kills at the net. The trio was also lights out on day one when Hereford won two of their three contests against strong competition.

Halie Coon, Dumas

Coon made for a great all-around threat for the Demonettes at the Mansfield tournament. Coon had 45 kills, 60 assists and three aces through the first two days of competition out of town.

Ava Arant, Memphis

Arant totaled 13 kills and five aces in the Lady Cyclones five-set victory over Fort Elliott.

Jordyn Gove, Randall

Gove was named an All-Tournament selection after totaling 93 kills, 52 digs and four aces over the weekend.

THURSDAY RESULTS

CLASS 5A

Plano East def. Tascosa 26-24, 25-19

Tascosa def. Midlothian 15-25, 25-23, 25-16

CLASS 4A

Lake Ridge def. Dumas 25-13, 16-25, 25-16

Keller Central def. Dumas 25-16, 25-11

Aledo def. Dumas 25-19, 25-12

Hereford def. Carrollton Creekview 25-14, 25-10

Frenship def. Hereford 25-14, 25-22

Hereford def. Midlothian Heritage 25-22, 27-25

Perryton def. Guymon (OK) 25-8, 25-23, 25-23

CLASS 3A

George Ranch def. Bushland 25-13, 18-25, 25-20

Bushland def. St. Johns 25-18, 28-30, 25-23

Bushland def. Clear Springs 25-15, 25-18

CLASS 1A

Holy Cross def. Darrouzett 25-6, 25-5, 25-20

FRIDAY RESULTS

CLASS 5A

Tascosa def. Carrolton Creekview 25-17, 25-11

Tascosa def. Frisco Heritage 25-23, 18-25, 25-18

Tascosa def. Lufkin 22-25, 25-23, 25-12

CLASS 4A

Dumas def. South Grand Prairie 2-1

Dumas def. El Paso Eastwood 2-1

Dumas def. Midland High 2-0

Hereford def. Denton Braswell 26-24, 25-19

Hereford def. Birdville 25-12, 26-24

Hereford def. Midland Legacy 25-23, 25-21

CLASS 3A

Boswell def. Bushland 25-21, 28-30, 25-18

Bushland def. Joshua 25-20, 25-21

Bushland def. Pearland 25-16, 25-20

Childress def. Knox City 25-4, 25-13

CLASS 2A

Memphis def. Fort Elliott 25-18, 18-25, 23-25, 25-10, 15-10

Shallowater def. Sanford-Fritch 25-9, 25-15

Friona def. Idalou 25-19, 25-16

Graham def. Friona 25-15, 25-13

Levelland def. Friona 15-25, 25-14, 25-22

Friona def. Lubbock Christian 25-21, 25-15

Seminole def. Friona 25-12, 25-23