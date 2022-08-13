Read full article on original website
wach.com
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
wach.com
SC State dealing with housing shortages
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
abccolumbia.com
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
WRDW-TV
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
Transitions to expand services for elderly, disabled with new property
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center purchased land near the Dutch Mall to expand its services. The new property will be geared to those in different categories of need, but have the same issue---they need a place to live. The new property will be an ADA accessible apartment for...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
wach.com
Richland One offering free event pass to senior residents
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One has announced a pass. The Golden Activities Pass, according to a news release, would give eligible senior citizens ages 60 and older free entrance to all district athletic events, with the exception of playoff games and Sportsarama. The pass...
wach.com
College students in the Midlands eager for "return of normalcy" as classes start this week
COLUMBIA, SC — A return to normalcy, that's the feeling thousands of college students in the Midlands say they are feeling as they move back on campus and start in-person classes this week. Students tell WACH FOX NEWS they are pumped to start back in-person classes after learning and...
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
wach.com
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
wach.com
Pet Supply chain invests $53 million into new Orangeburg County distribution center
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday afternoon plans to open a distribution center in Orangeburg County. The $53 million investment is expected to open early next year, and create 275 jobs, according to a news release by the company. The new distribution center is planned...
WIS-TV
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tenants of the Samara East Apartments were provided with some relief after reporting no air conditioning to WIS last week. Now seven days after the initial report, an affiliate with the New Jersey-based parent company agreed to an interview regarding 8100 Bayfield Rd in Columbia. “There...
newberry.edu
Kennedy to Lead Financial Aid
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her undergraduate alma mater, Benedict College.
wach.com
Midlands businesses ready for USC students return
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- With the University of South Carolina in the heart of Columbia, there is plenty of opportunities for businesses to boom. If people in the city haven't noticed, the city is crawling with more people -- particularly college students who have been moving in to get the 2022-2023 semester underway.
WIS-TV
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
Dr. Phyllis Gamble: Aiken County educator has been a leader throughout her life
An ability to lead and a passion for children is what led Dr. Phyllis Gamble down her current career path. Gamble, the assistant superintendent of middle schools for Aiken County Public School District, came to the school district in 2007. But before she ended up with ACPSD, she joined the Army where she worked in the Signal Corps.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
