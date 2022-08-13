Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:00 -0400

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 551 Elm Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Avondale Townhomes maple tree on parkway of Town of Wake Forest is nearly ready to split in two sections. If this occurs, it will cause critical damage to 6 cars and break windows on the townhome. It is only recently that I have noticed this crack in the tree splitting apart further.
Raleigh News & Observer
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times a day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
fox46.com
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
Bridge work will result in overnight closures on the Raleigh Beltline in coming weeks
The work could begin as early as Monday night. Contractors will place girders for a new bridge and demolish an old one nearby.
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
cbs17
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on Durham streets: What can be done to address this?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From dirt bikes passing and weaving between cars to groups of ATV riders blocking traffic on city streets, the people of Durham have brought concerns to CBS 17 about all-terrain vehicles creating traffic hazards on the roads. CBS 17 viewers have sent in videos of...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Two major crashes on I-95 in Johnston County leave 13 hurt, 4 hospitalized
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in two separate chain-reaction crashes near each other on Monday night, closing part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
New details released after co-pilot falls to death before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have been released about a co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit from a plane and fatal fall in North Carolina last month. On July 29 around 3:20 p.m., a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed on a runway and veered […]
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
WRAL
Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club. Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since...
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
Crooks was ‘visibly upset’ over earlier mishap before jumping from plane, pilot tells NTSB
National Transportation Safety Board issues its initial report on the death of Charles Hew Crooks, who reportedly jumped from a plane before it landed at RDU.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
