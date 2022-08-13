Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:00 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 551 Elm Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Avondale Townhomes maple tree on parkway of Town of Wake Forest is nearly ready to split in two sections. If this occurs, it will cause critical damage to 6 cars and break windows on the townhome. It is only recently that I have noticed this crack in the tree splitting apart further.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO