Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
capecoddaily.com
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
nypressnews.com
Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard beaches close to swimming after shark sightings: Great white spotted 25 yards from shore
Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard...
capecod.com
Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday
FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a position. TowBoat US was relaying the radio call to USCG Sector SENE.
capecod.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
mybackyardnews.com
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
A house in Pocasset that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,860. The average price per square foot was $453.
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
vineyardgazette.com
Ferry Breakdown Sows Weekend Chaos
A mechanical failure aboard the Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket Saturday morning led to travel delays and confusion on both sides of Vineyard Sound. “We had a rather chaotic two days going between the Vineyard and Woods Hole,” said James Malkin, who represents the Island on the boat line board of governors, at the board’s online monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Patriot
West Barnstable home for sale: Marshfront gem with incredible views at $1.95M
WEST BARNSTABLE — The amazing world of the Great Marsh stretches into forever, just beyond this custom built Cape on Hilliards Hayway. "These are the nicest marsh views I've ever seen," said listing agent Rick Shechtman of Kinlin Grover Compass, who has lived on Cape Cod for more than 30 years.
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
