Yarmouth, MA

capecod.com

Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway

It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
FALMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday

FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a position. TowBoat US was relaying the radio call to USCG Sector SENE.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip

FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line

WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
mybackyardnews.com

CAZEAULT FAMILY OF ROOFERS: OSTERVILLE – ORLEANS – PLYMOUTH

Drew Cazeault, fifth generation, to join the Cazeault Family of Roofers. Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.
ORLEANS, MA
CBS Boston

Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified

EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Ferry Breakdown Sows Weekend Chaos

A mechanical failure aboard the Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket Saturday morning led to travel delays and confusion on both sides of Vineyard Sound. “We had a rather chaotic two days going between the Vineyard and Woods Hole,” said James Malkin, who represents the Island on the boat line board of governors, at the board’s online monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban

FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing

EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EDGARTOWN, MA

