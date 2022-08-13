Read full article on original website
WBTV
Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and cooler air will linger across the area thanks to a cold front that has passed. Weekend outlook: Warming trend with storm chances returning. After a foggy and misty start this morning, clouds will overtake much of the day leading to much cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s.
WBTV
Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day. As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.
WBTV
Rachel Coulter: Daily chances for passing showers this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler, mostly cloudy days ahead!. Storm chances and temperatures pick back up by the weekend... Severe threat over as we close out our Monday evening. Mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures through much of the week. Scattered storms, slightly warmer temperatures to return by the weekend. It...
WBTV
Jason Myers: Severe storms possible into early tonight, with daily chances for passing showers this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong to severe storms will be possible through early tonight, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Any storm will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and may have hail or a quick spin-up tornado. Temperatures look to mainly range from 80 to 85 degrees this week, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.
WBTV
First Alert: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. First Alert Today: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes. Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek. Warming up late in the week, more...
WBTV
Cooler temperatures this week with First Alert on Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold front will bring increasing chances for showers to the Carolinas through the overnight. As the front gets closer to our area on Monday, showers will continue but there will also be a threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.
WBTV
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
WBTV
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
W CLT residents still without power, water after severe weather Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in West Charlotte have been without electricity and running water for more than 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm ripped through their neighborhood. Electricity crews from Shelby, North Carolina have been working to restore power to residents on Walkers Ferry Road since 6 a.m. Saturday. “We just got […]
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
WBTV
Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took nearly 12 hours, but Interstate 77 outside uptown Charlotte is back open after a fiery crash that created a traffic nightmare for Tuesday’s morning commute. Early Wednesday morning, there is still charred pavement on I-77, near the John Belk Freeway, where that tractor-trailer...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anson, Bladen, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Cumberland, Gaston, Hoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anson; Bladen; Cabarrus; Cleveland; Cumberland; Gaston; Hoke; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Robeson; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANSON BLADEN CABARRUS CLEVELAND CUMBERLAND GASTON HOKE LINCOLN MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE RICHMOND ROBESON SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY UNION
WBTV
Charlotte Water says more than 421K gallons of wastewater accidentally spilled into South End Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water officials responded to a large wastewater spill into a creek in South End this week. Crews found out about the spill on Monday at 1:45 p.m. near 2425 South Tryon Street, estimating that 4,600 gallons of wastewater reached Irwin Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
fox46.com
South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
Multiple lanes closed along I-77 late Monday into Tuesday
Crews are doing road maintenance along a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway, closing down one express lane and one general lane in both directions.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in massive fire on I-77 North near Uptown Charlotte
NCDOT cameras from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. All northbound lanes were closed.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
