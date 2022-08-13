ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police arrest two in deadly shooting outside Sonic location

By KJRH Digital
 7 days ago
Tulsa police identified the victim of a shooting Monday who officers found dead outside of a Sonic fast food location Saturday.

Tulsa police responded to the area of 11th and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting around 5 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police identified the victim as Keith Brown.

Homicide detectives posted an update Tuesday, identifying two people they arrested in connection with the shooting — Brandon Lancaste and Kaleb Carter

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

