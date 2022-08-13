Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:59 -0400

Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 551 Elm Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Avondale Townhomes maple tree on parkway of Town of Wake Forest is nearly ready to split in two sections. If this occurs, it will cause critical damage to 6 cars and break windows on the townhome. It is only recently that I have noticed this crack in the tree splitting apart further.
Chatham County residents, businesses express concern about proposed NCDOT road projects
Quiet country roads in Chatham County are changing. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said 36,000 vehicles currently travel each day on U.S. 1. The state said it is projected to increase to more than 77,000 vehicles by 2050. Also, NCDOT said about 3,600 vehicles travel old U.S. 1 each...
Raleigh News & Observer
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
cbs17
Cary getting $12M in federal funds for new GoCary transit facility
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility. Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility. This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants...
cbs17
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
cbs17
Wake County schools cutting 76 routes to address bus driver shortage for school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a Tuesday transportation update, Wake County Public Schools shed light on the challenges faced during the 2021-22 school year and what can be expected for bus rider families in the district as this school year is soon to start. The update lists a need...
Bridge work will result in overnight closures on the Raleigh Beltline in coming weeks
The work could begin as early as Monday night. Contractors will place girders for a new bridge and demolish an old one nearby.
WRAL
Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club. Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since...
jocoreport.com
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash
SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
New details released after co-pilot falls to death before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have been released about a co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit from a plane and fatal fall in North Carolina last month. On July 29 around 3:20 p.m., a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed on a runway and veered […]
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
Two major crashes on I-95 in Johnston County leave 13 hurt, 4 hospitalized
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in two separate chain-reaction crashes near each other on Monday night, closing part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
'Never seen anything like this': Wake sheriff candidates talk grief, solutions after deputy killed
Wake County sheriff candidates talk about grief and solutions after sheriff's deputy Ned Bryd was killed Thursday.
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
