ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:59 -0400

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 14 Aug 2022 21:46:54 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 551 Elm Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Avondale Townhomes maple tree on parkway of Town of Wake Forest is nearly ready to split in two sections. If this occurs, it will cause critical damage to 6 cars and break windows on the townhome. It is only recently that I have noticed this crack in the tree splitting apart further.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns

In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Wingate, NC
cbs17

Cary getting $12M in federal funds for new GoCary transit facility

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility. Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility. This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants...
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Right Of Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
jocoreport.com

Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash

SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy